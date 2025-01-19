Ordering at a fast food chain like Burger King usually leads to small surprises that, in most cases, can brighten our day. For example, when asking normal potatoesit is not unusual to find some other infiltrated potato wedge on the package, an error that some customers consider a lucky ‘extra’. However, what happened at a burger chain restaurant in Hamilton, Ohio, was anything but a nice touch.

Last Sunday, January 12, a woman identified on TikTok as ‘JannaBama’ went to a Burger King on Main Street, Hamilton, with the intention of buying some chicken nuggets for his daughter. However, what he found when he opened the bag was something completely unexpected, along with his daughter’s order, supposedly came several marijuana buds.

In a video that quickly went viral, accumulating more than 1.5 million viewsthe woman showed her discovery. “Well, I went to Burger King tonight, listen, I need you to listen to me,” he commented at the beginning of the video. «I bought my daughter some nuggets, they arrived in this bag. “If you look down, you can see some debris… see that?” he added while showing a dish with chicken and florets. Without explicitly mentioning the substance, because “you can’t say that here,” the user wryly concluded: “‘Mary Jane’ from Burger King in Hamilton, Ohio.”

A dismissal and an ongoing investigation

After learning of the incident, Miller Management, the company that manages the restaurant, confirmed the dismissal of the employee responsible. Likewise, Burger King expressed its indignation in a statement and stressed its commitment to security of your clients. “We contacted the franchisee of this restaurant immediately upon learning of this incident and can confirm that the employee in question has been terminated,” a Burger King spokesperson said. “We were very disappointed to learn of the incident and do not take lightly incidents that put our customers at risk,” he added.









For its part, the Hamilton Police Department has initiated a investigation to clarify what happened, although, until now, They have not received an official report from the woman. “We are collecting all necessary information and will share updates soon,” officials said.