THE fast food Burger King confirmed that the Whopper Rib sandwich has no rib in its composition. In a note, the company says that since the launch of the product “always brought it with clarity” in the menu specifications.

After McDonald’s was accused of false advertising for the McPicanha line, the same Instagram page “Eat with your eyes”, stated what “once again the big networks show one thing in the advertisement and give you something completely different”.

“I think it’s on the same level of scoundrel as McPicanha, or even worse, in terms of false advertising. From now on we will have to pay close attention to the legal texts, because more and more they are trying to deceive. Once again you are being misled.”said the publication.

Whopper Ribs began to be sold at the end of 2021. On the website of the fast foodthe company informs that the sandwich is made with “pork burger with that unmistakable baby rib aroma”.

After publication, Burger King released a statement. Read the full:

“Transparency towards our customers is a fundamental and non-negotiable value for Burger King. In this sense, in relation to Whopper Ribs, the chain emphasizes that the product, made from pork shoulder, has a 100% natural rib aroma in its composition without any artificial ingredients.

“Furthermore, he reinforces that since the launch of the product he has always clearly brought out in his communication and in all the materials and advertising pieces, menus and official brand materials the composition of the hamburger present in the sandwich – made with pork (pork shoulder) and rib flavor.

“The brand also reinforces that in line with its sustainability commitments, the Whopper Costela product is 100% free of any artificial colorings, preservatives and flavorings.

The brand remains available to its customers through its contact channels to answer questions and provide clarification on this and any other products in its portfolio”.

Whopper Rib advertising video (30s):