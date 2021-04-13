During February we tell you that Burger King was going to have a combo promotion for children with toys with toys alluding to important and popular games of Nintendo switch.

These kinds of promotions start in USA and then they go from one country to another so that all the diners who consume in Burger King around the world have access to them. That of Nintendo is close to Mexico.

According to a press release just released by Burger KingFrom the moment you read this email and until May 30, six different toys inspired by Nintendo titles will be available in the King Jr. combos of all fast food complexes in Mexico.

In case you missed it, the toys that will be available in the King Jr. Burger King are from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Splatoon 2.

If you are one of those who like to collect these items, this is a good opportunity because you can see that they will be scarce at the times you want to get them.

You can win a Nintendo Switch with Burger King!

In addition to offering toys from the most popular franchises in Nintendo, Burger King It will also have a promotion that you should not lose sight of. What is it about? It is something very simple.

In purchases greater than 100 pesos in the restaurants of Burger King, in the mobile application (where they are double points) or through the home delivery service, between April 12 and May 12, the guests who register their purchases on the page www.burgerkingteponeeljuego.com.mx will have a chance to win a console of Nintendo Switch.

In case you have no idea what you would be buying, the King Jr. combo at Burger King consists of a Whopper, small potatoes and bottled water. Does it seem worthy to you? Do not stop sharing your comments with us through our social networks.



