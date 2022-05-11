Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A young delivery man was seriously injured after colliding with a car, being projected and hitting another vehicle that was parked.

The mishap occurred Tuesday night on the Heriberto Valdez Street, between Río San Lorenzo and Río Sinaloain the vicinity of the Scally sector.

According to data collected at the scene, the affected person was driving east on Valdez, aboard a motorcycle belonging to a well-known hamburger restaurant.

When crossing the San Lorenzo River, a Nissan sedan leaving a restaurant was traveling west and allegedly tried to make a U-turn to take the opposite lane and head east.

However, while performing the maneuver, the dealer collided squarely with the right side; with the force of the blow he went flying for several meters and crashed into a parked Renault.

The young man was left unconscious at the scene. Red Cross paramedics received the report and immediately moved to the scene; After providing first aid, the wounded man was transferred to Clinic 49 of Social Security for medical attention.

Elements of Vialidad took charge of the corresponding diligences.