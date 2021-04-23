A wolf was shot down in Lower Saxony after repeated attacks on farm animals and horses. The animal comes from the so-called Burgdorf pack.

Hanover (Lower Saxony) – A she-wolf of the so-called Burgdorf pack was shot dead on Thursday night, April 22, 2021, near the Lower Saxony state capital Hanover*. This was announced by the Ministry of the Environment in Hanover on Thursday. Now the carcass of the animal has to be recovered so that it can be ensured that it is the right animal.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, the female wolf “GW 1423f” and the male wolf “GW 950m” were approved for shooting. These are the parents of the pack. It is currently unclear whether this is the right she-wolf.

After a first inspection of the carcass, the hunted animal is only one to two years old. The exemption to remove the two animals was valid until the end of August. It was suspended in the course of the current wolf killing.