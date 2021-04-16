W.While more and more family doctor practices with statutory health insurance are taking part in the vaccination campaign from week to week, private doctors and those with private insurance have so far been waiting in vain for their participation. The general decree of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) of March 31st only related to contracted medical practices. The reason is bureaucratic.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for the “educational worlds”.

All doctors, including private ones, have a doctor number that is valid for their entire life, regardless of whether they are still practicing or not. However, it does not identify private doctors as resident doctors. Apparently, therefore, there was a fear that a doctor might order vaccine without a practice.

Secure authentication is missing

Private medical practices, unlike statutory medical practices, do not have secure authentication that enables vaccination documentation and vaccination monitoring and identifies them as private practices. As the chairman of the Federal Association of Private Doctors (PBV), the Frankfurt general practitioner Norbert A. Franz, confirmed to the FAZ, the State Medical Association in Hesse has now sent its private medical members an authentication number.

He hopes that state medical associations in the other countries will quickly follow the Hessian procedure. Now the digital transmission to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has to be solved, which points out to the FAZ that “questions of logistics, quality control of medical services, billing, vaccination monitoring and pharmacovigilance have to be clarified”.

On Wednesday, the PBV negotiated six proposed solutions from various companies for data transmission. According to the current status, it should be carried out via the private medical billing offices. The procedure must now be approved by the RKI and the BMG. Then private doctors can be informed about billing and documentation.

The solution not only has to come quickly, it also has to involve little effort. Franz hopes to have a solution for all private medical practices by the next opportunity to order the vaccine next Tuesday, but no later than the last week of April. The question remains why the information technology problems involved in the participation of private medical practices were not considered much earlier by the RKI and BMG. After all, there has been talk of all general practitioners participating for some time.

Berlin doctors complained

Two lawsuits by Berlin doctors because of a “blatant violation of a fundamental right without objective justification” are pending before the Berlin Administrative Court. And the doctors, by their own admission, are not concerned with the 20 euro fee they receive for a vaccination.

“All in all, we can assume that the vaccination campaign will continue to develop rapidly and thus that private medical practices will be more involved in the future,” assures a spokesman for the BMG. Privately insured patients could “be vaccinated in a vaccination center, by a mobile vaccination team or in a doctor’s office,” added the spokesman.

The attempt to get a vaccination appointment as a privately insured non-patient in a contracted doctor’s practice should in any case be doomed to failure. Because even in contracted medical practices, the doses are not even enough for their own patients.

The FDP party chairman Christian Lindner spoke out to the FAZ in favor of dissolving all vaccination reserves and offering a first vaccination to as many as possible, extending the time between first and second vaccination and involving all resident doctors. The fixation on the public vaccination centers must be given up urgently. Instead of thinking about a legally questionable curfew, it is important to increase the vaccination rate.