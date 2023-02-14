Bureaucracy | When Mustafe Hassan had a child, everything was supposed to be easy – Then began a bureaucratic nightmare that never ends

Mustafe Hassan was proud of his Finnishness until he ran into the Finnish bureaucracy.

Mustafa Hassan has not met his daughter Aisha3, to a year and a half.

Father and daughter have rarely talked on Whatsapp that day, but a year and a half is a long time when a father can’t take his child in his arms, hug him or cover him to sleep at night.

“Aisha wonders why the older siblings can go see their father, but she can’t. Why doesn’t the father do anything with him”, says Mustafe Hassan.

Work keeps Hassan in Finland, but his family – wife and five children – lives in Hargeisa, Somaliland.

The whole family is the smallest Finnish citizen, except for Aisha. They can travel freely and come to Finland whenever they want.

However, Aisha cannot.

Aisha, who was born in Somaliland, does not have Finnish citizenship, although according to all logic she should have.

When a Finnish mother gives birth to a child abroad, the child should automatically receive Finnish citizenship, regardless of where the child is born.

However, according to Hassan, they have fallen into a bureaucratic limbo, where the authorities themselves have already raised their hands.

Simply put, the situation is that the child of two Finnish citizens does not get Finnish citizenship, but has been stuck in Somaliland for almost four years.

“We’ve been bombarded from one authority to another, but everyone just says that it’s none of their business, and no one wants to take the matter seriously,” says Hassan.

Wife Najah and the family’s older children have visited Finland after moving to Somaliland, but Aisha cannot travel anywhere. “There is no post on the Somaliland passport,” says Mustafe Hassan.

Mustafa Hassan arrived in Finland at the age of 11 in 1994, when his family fled the civil war in Somaliland.

Hassan has lived in Finland almost all his life, went to school and the army here. His wife Najah he met while vacationing in Hargeisa. In 2006, the couple got married, and Najah moved with Mustafe to Kaivosela in Vantaa.

Najah has since received Finnish citizenship, and all of the family’s children, except for Aisha, were born in Finland.

Some years ago, Hassan’s family’s lands in Somaliland turned out to be valuable: gold and other precious metals were found in the area.

The Chinese were interested in buying the land and setting up a mine in the area, but Hassan thought the Chinese offered too little. In 2018, the family left for Somaliland to establish a gold mine themselves.

Hassan’s family may be familiar to many Golden land – about the documentary film, which premiered in Finland a year ago.

Inka Achtén directing the film follows the family’s return move To Somaliland. Hassan is trying to get mining going. Wife Najah, on the other hand, establishes a Finnish-style daycare center in Hargeisa. The customs of a Finnish family cause confusion among local relatives.

The film was shot in Finland and Somaliland between 2018 and 2020. Aisha was born during filming in February 2019.

Finnish citizenship and a passport were applied for for Aisha shortly after her birth.

Hassan assumed the passport issue was a fluke.

“Normally, when the mother is a Finnish citizen, applying for citizenship for a child born abroad is done with a paper application,” he says.

When a Finn has a child abroad and the child wants Finnish citizenship, the parent must ask the Digital and Population Information Agency (DVV) to register the child in the population information system.

This is how the Hassans operate.

However, registration requires the presentation of a legalized birth certificate.

For Aisha, the problem was that DVV did not consider her Somaliland birth certificate as a reliable document.

If the birth certificate cannot be legalized, the authorities can verify the parent and child’s kinship with, for example, a DNA test.

DVV directed Hassani to handle the matter with the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri). The child should apply for the determination of nationality, and Migri decides on obtaining Finnish citizenship.

“At first, Migris replied that it was none of their business, because a child should get citizenship automatically from its mother,” says Hassan.

At this point, Hassan enlisted the help of his Finnish friend. A friend approached Migri via email in June 2019. Aisha’s citizenship application with the necessary attachments was included.

The answer came nine months later in March 2020.

The officer from the permit and citizenship unit who investigated the matter replied that “from the point of view of the Finnish authorities, the case is complex and rare”.

HS has seen the e-mail correspondence regarding the matter.

The problem was the same again: Aisha’s birth certificate was not valid for Migri either.

The official suggested that the matter could be resolved so that the parents would apply for a residence permit for Aisha in Finland based on family ties. The residence permit application could be submitted to the nearest Finnish embassy, ​​where a DNA test could be taken “immediately” on the mother and child.

However, according to Hassan, the processing time for residence permits can be up to two years.

Another problem was that Finland does not have a representative office in Somaliland.

The nearest Finnish mission is located in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, but the corona pandemic had just started, and the mission did not accept residence permit applications.

The next closest representation would have been in Nairobi, Kenya.

“We should have flown there, and Aisha didn’t have any documents entitling her to travel. Aisha should have been smuggled to Ethiopia as well, but you can get there by car after all,” says Hassan.

The family was left in a stalemate.

The pandemic froze the promotion of the matter: nobody traveled anywhere for a while. The pandemic also affected the services of Finnish embassies.

Hassan’s family has also met each other in Europe and vacationed in, for example, Dubai. However, Aisha has been missing then. “You always have to arrange a sitter for Aisha if the rest of the family goes somewhere.”

This year’s in the beginning, Najah took the risk and went with Aisha to handle the matter at the Ethiopian embassy.

Hargeisa to Addis Ababa is almost 800 kilometers by road. By car, the trip takes about 13 hours.

Najah had made an appointment for them at the embassy. They were hopeful and thought that now a DNA test would be taken on them and things would finally start rolling.

“Well, not taken. They were just told that you have the wrong appointment, you have to book a new one,” says Hassan.

It turned out that Najah had made an appointment at the embassy to get a passport. However, it could not be granted until the child’s nationality was determined.

However, the embassy no longer accepts appointments related to residence permits, but has been outsourced to an external company.

From the Immigration Office responded to HS’s interview request that the agency cannot take a stand on individual cases, but they can comment on the matter on a general level. However, according to Migri, the law is unambiguous and the same for everyone: determining nationality requires reliable documentary proof.

Consul Kari Poti He also sent an email from the Finnish embassy in Ethiopia that he cannot comment on an individual case, but “the big difficulty here is that the Finnish authorities do not accept personal documents from Somalia”.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in the early 1990s, but internationally it is considered part of Somalia.

Poti directed Helsingin Sanom to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which once again replied that individual cases cannot be opened or commented on publicly.

“On a general level, it can be stated that the child’s best interests require that the child’s origin and identity be carefully ascertained. Determining and clarifying foreign family relationships can sometimes be complicated and time-consuming, for example due to insufficient document screening,” writes the spokesperson Hanni Hyvärinen in his email reply.

Aisha fulfills almost four years. The family doesn’t know what they should do next.

Hassan is upset that Aisha’s real birth certificate is not valid for the Finnish authorities, but he knows that he could have used the money to get a fake certificate, one that would have been valid for the authorities.

“Then Aisha would already have a passport. But I haven’t wanted to do that, I’ve wanted to do things right,” says Hassan.

“Now, however, Finland requires us to commit illegalities, i.e. to secretly transport a child without a passport and visa to a neighboring country,” he continues.

Aisha’s citizenship issue should be sorted out, because it is possible that the family would like to return to Finland.

“There has been unrest in the Horn of Africa, and the impact of the war in Ukraine is visible: prices have risen and there has been a shortage of many things, such as grain and medicine. The situation is worrying, that if the family should be taken to safety quickly, it may not be possible,” says Hassan.

Hassan says that the family’s mine is “at some level” in operation, but the project has encountered many problems.

Hassan himself is already being held back by new projects in Finland, about which he says little.

“However, some of them are related to movies,” he says.

In addition, the older children in the family are starting to reach the age where they need to start thinking about further studies.

“It is clear that there are better opportunities for them in Finland.”

Hassan finds it hard to hide his disappointment. Until now, he has trusted Finland and the Finnish authorities, been proud of his Finnishness.

“I have wondered if this is racism. Would a native, white-skinned Finn receive such treatment, or would the matter have been handled as a paper matter anyway?”