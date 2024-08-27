Bureaucracy | The ministry is pushing for a temporary law to solve the problems of the Soteri register

Bureaucracy|The register is currently very congested, which has put many entrepreneurs in a predicament.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) initiates urgent legislative measures to solve the problems of the congested Soteri register.

The aim of the drafting of the law is to make it possible for the self-employed in the social security sector to start their operations immediately after submitting an application to the agency until the end of 2025. The temporary law is to be prepared as soon as possible.

In this case, the start of operations would not be unreasonably delayed as a result of application processing backlogs.

Bridge Currently, the registrations according to the Supervision Act, which are the responsibility of the social and healthcare supervisory agency Valvira and the regional administrative agencies, are badly backlogged.

“Despite all the measures taken and Valvira’s assurances, the situation has not changed for the better, so it is necessary to take measures to ease the situation of professionals”, Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso (ps) says in the announcement.

Due to the temporary legislation, the registration procedure, unlike before, is to be expanded to public services only at the beginning of 2027.

The ministry plans to closely monitor the effects of the temporary regulation. If necessary, the permanent regulation of the Supervision Act can also be corrected so that small operators are not subjected to unnecessary bureaucracy in terms of customer and patient safety, Juuso states.