BFederal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) wants to present the cornerstones of the new Bureaucracy Relief Act at the closed conference in Meseberg at the end of August, which is intended to significantly reduce bureaucracy costs. Instead of annoying paperwork, companies should have time for real business,” said Buschmann of “Bild am Sonntag”. For example, hotels should “no longer have to fill out a registration form for each individual guest”.

Since the traffic light government took office, the bureaucracy burden on companies has continued to rise, as the bureaucracy cost index of the Federal Statistical Office shows: In December 2021 it was just under 97 – now it is 98.4. The increase is “also a reaction to the Ukraine war and the energy crisis,” said Buschmann, and at the same time warned: “But that must not be an excuse. We need the trend reversal now.”

With the new relief law, the Minister of Justice wants to reduce the bureaucracy cost index: “Not only to a lower value than when the traffic light started, but to the lowest value since the index began being recorded in 2012. That would be a first milestone.” Bureaucracy costs could amount to at least one billion euros so be saved according to Buschmann.

SPD chair skeptical about maintenance plans

In view of Buschmann’s proposals for a reform of maintenance law, SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken warned of possible negative effects. A reform should “not be at the expense of the mothers, who are mostly responsible for bringing up the children,” Esken told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “It is quite clear that the financial expenses for the child will only decrease slightly as a result of the shared care.”







The Minister of Justice had previously announced that he would present key points for a reform of maintenance law “in the next few days”, which should relieve the burden on co-caring parents. This will particularly affect separated families, in which one parent does the main care, but the other parent also contributes 30 or 40 percent. In such cases, the maintenance to be paid by the co-caring parent could be slightly lower in the future.

Esken sees the reform plans in principle in line with the family policy goals of the traffic light. This includes men and women taking equal responsibility in family work. This also applies to separated parents. The partnership care serves the children. “Where it succeeds, we want to take this into account better in maintenance law,” said the SPD leader.

The SPD, Greens and FDP had agreed on changes in maintenance law in their coalition agreement. “We want to take better account of the childcare shares before and after the divorce in maintenance law, without endangering the subsistence level of the child,” says the section on family law.







Bushman against clan imprisonment

In the fight against clan crime, the Minister of Justice warned against clan imprisonment. “It must not be the case that an innocent person is sanctioned just because a relative may have committed a crime,” Buschmann told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “We don’t have any kinship detention in Germany, and we don’t want them either.”

It is about a push from the house of Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) to make it easier to deport criminal clan members without a German passport. There had been criticism of this from the Union and the Greens in particular. There were also cautious voices from the SPD. However, Faeser had emphasized that it was not about family relationships, but about criminal activity.

Buschmann said that’s why the debate is “a bit of a storm in a teacup”. This initiative by the interior minister did not mean clan-likeness. “There is talk that people can be expelled if facts justify the conclusion that they are members of a criminal organization,” Buschmann said. “This is comparable to an already existing regulation on membership in a terrorist organization. That sounds a bit different then.”

We’ll take a look at it. “The Federal Ministry of the Interior first asked the federal states and associations for an opinion as to whether this is a sensible proposal,” said the Minister of Justice.