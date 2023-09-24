Fiesp states that the difficulty in approving projects and documents also delays real estate and infrastructure works

Bureaucracy in the construction segment could cost the public and private sector up to R$59 billion by 2025. The waste would occur due to the loss of revenue from attracting capital, competitiveness of the sector and creation of new jobs. The data comes from research by Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) prepared by Deloitte.

In addition to money losses, bureaucracy in construction slows down the sector. The survey states that the deadline for completing infrastructure works increases by 16 months. In the case of real estate construction, completion is 13 months later.

The study interviewed 40 executives from the largest real estate and infrastructure construction companies in Brazil. Here are what the group considers to be the biggest bureaucracy problems in the sector:

long deadlines for public bodies – cited by 78% of respondents;

approval of documents by the city hall – cited by 74%;

difficulties in procedural monitoring – cited by 68% of executives in the real estate sector and 43% in infrastructure;

juridical insecurity – cited by 63% of respondents from real estate and 57% from infrastructure.

The research states that the solution to these problems lies in the adoption of technologies in services. Of those interviewed, 59% said they noticed a total or partial improvement in the processing of processes with digital innovations.

“Many bodies have already started digitalization to send documents, especially after the pandemic, but there is still room for innovation and incentives for digital transformation in public administration”, says a text from Fiesp sent to the press. Here’s the complete (PDF – 84 kB).

The Fiesp study was carried out from March to April 2023 with executives from all regions of Brazil.