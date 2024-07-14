Bureaucracy | Hanna Sapman is not allowed to do her job, even though there is a crying shortage of professionals in Finland – The state’s new invention is driving people into dire straits

Bureaucracy|The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has ordered the officials of the regional administrative agencies nationwide to clear the application backlog in Southern Finland.

in Finland there is a crying shortage of psychotherapists. Despite that, he graduated as a psychotherapist in May Hanna Sapman cannot do his legitimate work.

Sapman’s application has been stuck in the processing queue of the new social security register Soteri for the fourth month already. The register collects information on all private social and healthcare service providers, and its introduction is related to the new social security control law that entered into force at the beginning of the year.