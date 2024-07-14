Sunday, July 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bureaucracy | Hanna Sapman is not allowed to do her job, even though there is a crying shortage of professionals in Finland – The state’s new invention is driving people into dire straits

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Bureaucracy | Hanna Sapman is not allowed to do her job, even though there is a crying shortage of professionals in Finland – The state’s new invention is driving people into dire straits
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has ordered the officials of the regional administrative agencies nationwide to clear the application backlog in Southern Finland.

in Finland there is a crying shortage of psychotherapists. Despite that, he graduated as a psychotherapist in May Hanna Sapman cannot do his legitimate work.

Sapman’s application has been stuck in the processing queue of the new social security register Soteri for the fourth month already. The register collects information on all private social and healthcare service providers, and its introduction is related to the new social security control law that entered into force at the beginning of the year.

#Bureaucracy #Hanna #Sapman #allowed #job #crying #shortage #professionals #Finland #states #invention #driving #people #dire #straits

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]