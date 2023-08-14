Et was a time when in Germany it was still something special to run your own company. This includes taking responsibility for decisions that decide the weal and woe of the company, assuming responsibility for employees and their families and for one’s own country, with healthy companies in prosperous sectors contributing to the prosperity of all. A successful entrepreneurial personality often enjoyed unrestricted respect in society.

Fortunately, that is still the case today. Germany still has many world market leaders in the niche whose company headquarters shine like beacons somewhere in the provinces. Their contribution to culture, sport or club life in the region can hardly be overestimated. The number of companies in Germany has been around the three million mark for years, even if Corona has recently left its mark.

However, behind this apparent stability there are dangerous currents which, taken together, are increasingly putting a strain on the often-cited backbone of our economy. The mood among many entrepreneurs is currently bad, and quite a few are thinking aloud about turning their backs on the country or simply giving up. The question arises as to who still wants to be an entrepreneur in the future.

Supply chain law weighs like lead on companies

There are several reasons for the current frustration. The often-cited frustration with bureaucracy is omnipresent. Whoever runs a company is covered with documentation obligations. During the Merkel era, the specifications swelled to the size of an encyclopedia because of new specifications from Berlin and Brussels, and the traffic light government is happily continuing with them.







Next, the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act unfolds its leaden heaviness. What corporations are able to do with the help of large staffs pushes medium-sized companies to their breaking point. Not to mention the liberal professions. When doctors lose interest in their work because they are more concerned with their documentation than with their patients, then something goes terribly wrong.

But the causes are deeper. When young people today state that they would prefer to go to the state, and working people from the private sector are suddenly drawn to the city administration because there is de facto protection against dismissal and stamped out to the minute, then that says a lot about social changes . It suggests that we have lost ourselves somewhere in our quest for consistently high levels of prosperity while at the same time self-optimization.

A symbiosis that takes the German insurance mentality into account. The striving to protect oneself against any life risk. And in case of doubt, the state will take care of it, as the past few years of the pandemic and energy crisis have shown.







But the credit is finite. That is why politicians must resist the temptation to continue buying votes by inflating the welfare state even more and keeping the illusion alive.

What this country needs, on the other hand, is a dose of courage and personal responsibility coupled with optimism. Just as, thank God, many entrepreneurs still live by example every day in this country. She is driven by the belief that tomorrow can be even better than today. To do this, they make decisions and take risks, accepting sleepless nights in return, and it is not uncommon for their own assets to be at risk. Because unlike politicians and managers, entrepreneurs combine the principle of decision-making and liability in their person.

There are startups in this country that have what it takes to lead the next technological revolution and enter new markets. There are countless established companies that will continue to play a central role in social peace in the future. What is needed is a renewed appreciation of what they are capable of creating.

Instead of being skeptical about entrepreneurs from the outset and wanting to regulate them, there needs to be a focus on their positive potential: on investments that create jobs and value creation. It needs a clear message that private commitment is the engine of the social market economy and that this power must be unleashed. Then Germany will be able to continue building on a corporate landscape that is unique in the world. And young people may again express the desire to run their own company more frequently.