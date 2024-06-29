Saturday, June 29, 2024
Bureaucracy | Entrepreneur Henna Surakka is stuck in the official queue – “A really big inconvenience”

June 29, 2024
Bureaucracy | Entrepreneur Henna Surakka is stuck in the official queue – “A really big inconvenience”
An experienced entrepreneur cannot start working with the elderly, because the authorities’ permit process has dragged on for several months.

“Frustration. A big disappointment”, sums up his feelings for HS as an entrepreneur Henna Surakka.

Surakka has experience in sports, assistant work and training assistants. He has been an entrepreneur for a total of more than 20 years. At the beginning of the year, he decided to expand into work for the elderly, who are suffering from a lack of employees. Surakka described his goal as being able to activate the elderly and help them live a high-quality life at home for as long as possible.

