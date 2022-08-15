A little over a month before the end of summer, the traditional time for archaeological excavations and surveys and interventions to recover historical heritage, several outstanding projects in Cartagena have accumulated delays in the three public administrations. In the midst of bureaucracy, political disagreements and citizen criticism, the delay affects the start of work, as occurs with the surveys in the Molinete; and to its resumption and culmination, as in the recovery of the Roman Amphitheater and the restoration of the Fort of Despeñaperros.

In the local government they attribute the delays to the complexity of the procedures, but they assure that they do not stop working to achieve important advances soon. On Saturday, the City Council announced that the Department of Archaeological Heritage has authorized the Casco Antiguo Municipal Society to carry out “archaeological excavation works on the plots on the west slope of the Molinete.” The plan covers several areas of Morería Baja, Morería Alta and Cantarerías streets and will cost 1.85 million euros.

«We are going to take advantage of the month of August to finalize the technical and administrative specifications and, at the beginning of September, the work will be contracted. We will thus guarantee the conservation and enhancement of the Windlass and the archaeological remains that are found, while contributing to revitalizing the area”, defended the area councilor and deputy mayor, Ana Belén Castejón. The winning company will have six months to undertake these tasks.

The neighborhood platform ‘Coordinator for the Defense of Cerro del Molinete’ lamented that “the excavation of La Morería, which the City Council has been promising for two years, is incomplete”, as it excludes Morería Baja and Alta streets and plot 6 ». “It is also unconnected, as it does not fit into the master plan for excavation and enhancement of the entire hill that the Ministry of Culture required.”

This was stated by the group’s spokeswoman, María Luisa Conesa, who urged to request state and Autonomous Community funds. And she recalled that “a few years ago a large public Punic building was found on plot 6, whose limits were not documented because the site and the adjoining streets were not fully excavated.”

Refusal to build flats



Conesa reiterated the rejection of the claim of the local government (of PP, Cs and unassigned mayors) to auction the plots to urbanize blocks of flats and make the archaeological remains in interconnected basements visitable. The MC, Podemos, Vox, PSOE and Pcan parties are also opposed.

Regarding the Roman Amphitheater, only superficial cleaning work is being carried out. The Department is “waiting” for the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda to transfer 750,000 euros for the third phase of the excavations, through the 1.5% cultural program. The total investment, which will be completed by the Consistory, is one million. The objective is to recover, consolidate and restore the southwestern sector. After this action, 25% of this Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) will have been intervened. There is a lot of homework ahead.

Regarding the old military fort of Despeñaperros, from the 19th century, the Executive headed by Noelia Arroyo is still waiting for the Autonomous Community, through the Ministry of Culture, to authorize the tender for the new works. There is a municipal item of 150,000 euros for the second phase, of the four designed.