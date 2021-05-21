Between bewilderment and anguish, businessmen gastronomic prepare to reorganize the total sale of their premises through the delivery, applications and take away. This week the sector had held meetings with production officials to learn about credit lines aimed at promoting the infrastructure on the sidewalks; heating, tables, chairs, lighting, awnings, wooden decks, blacksmith shop. But in a matter of hours, they were surprised by this return to a phase 1, without the possibility of using the classrooms and not the sidewalks. They understand that this activity has not been a source of contagion.

“We participated in meetings with the Ministry of Productive Development and the National and Central banks, for a line of credit for equipment in the sidewalks. Up to 3 million, with a one-year grace period. But this that was announced yesterday turned off the light that we saw at the end of the tunnel. It is a very complex scenario. We have to go back to phase 1, but loaded with debt. The concern is enormous, “he told Clarion Lorena Fernández, resident president of the Association of Owners of Pizzerias and Empanadas Houses of the Argentine Republic (Appyce).

From the association they estimate that a 20% of the premises gastronomic restaurants in this area closed permanently.

Héctor Yepes is the owner of Ña Serapia, one of the most famous northern empanadas in the City. After 58 years in front of Parque Las Heras, you are one step away from closing your business. “I am very complicated. Today I find myself in this tremendous situation. It is impossible to renegotiate the rent of my premises, amounts are inaccessible. Everything adds up, without the help of the State, we are unable to survive, “he said. His place is well known in the neighborhood, frequented by celebrities. Hector was even a model for one of the most recognized works of art by photographer Marcos López, “The Martyr”.

The pizzerias in downtown Buenos Aires, among the most affected by the pandemic and restrictions. From the chamber that gathers them they say that 20% of the stores closed forever. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

“The Immortals” goes through at this time “the most unfeasible crisis we have ever experienced”say the owners of this brand, also very famous. Is it so billing at 15% regarding the start of the pandemic. They could not access the Repro: “We are not in a position to face the full payment of the salaries of our employees, who have been part of our family for more than 30 years. Without the help of the states, National and the City, unfortunately many families will be left without our sources of work “they said. The two most complicated branches are the ones on Corrientes avenues and Lavalle avenues; that of Belgrano subsists due to the neighborhood movement.

It was precisely in the neighborhoods where the gastronomic establishments worked the most, changing a historical trend; Because until the beginning of the pandemic, the movement was concentrated in the central areas and in poles, such as Palermo or Caballito, for example. “The bars and restaurants in neighborhoods are a landmark, they are places of identification, of containment. We are not a problem, we are a solution. It is a place where you can continue to sustain an economic activity, where no massive contagions have been generated. The sidewalk allows us to continue working and the neighbors to be able to socialize without risks, “Daniel Prieto, president of the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Coffee (AHRCC) told this newspaper.

Although they maintain a fluid dialogue with the Buenos Aires authorities, they demand more financial assistance, because for many gastronomic SMEs it has been very complex to access Repro. “The ATP was the lifeline during 2020 to pay salaries,” said Prieto.

For ice cream parlors, the new restrictions are also a blow. “70% of sales are at night,” they say from the sector.

According to the latest statistics from the sector (from April), in the pre-pandemic there were 10,000 gastronomic establishments and 100,000 jobs (65,000 registered and 35,000 informal, estimated). Post pandemic: they were relieved 2,000 closed premises and 78,000 jobs (50 thousand registered and the rest, informal).

“We understand the health situation, we are all going through it; that is why all the gastronomic chambers are working to move forward with this situation. Some aids have been obtained, such as the Gross Income exemption, but in this situation, we see that It is insufficient. In addition, SMEs face the particularities of each business. For example, in the case of ice cream parlors, 70% of sales are at night, “warned Gabriel Famá, president of the Association of Artisan Ice Cream and Related Manufacturers (Afadhya). With the arrival of winter, it also adds the seasonal drop in sales.

Between September and February the premises had a tax exemption from Gross Income; measure that is applied again from May, for three months. The next 9 days will be critical for the sector, however, they encourage the possibility that once this stage has elapsed, they will be able to return to work at least on the sidewalks.

