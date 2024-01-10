DBurda CEO Martin Weiss is leaving the company. The media group Hubert Burda Media announced this on Wednesday in Munich. Weiss only took office two years ago. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” had previously reported on it. The reason given in the statement was: “Martin Weiss will be leaving Burda because his outlook on the direction and steps in the further development of the group is no longer the same as that of the board of directors.”

The 56-year-old's management tasks will therefore be taken over by the existing four-person board of directors. The overall management of the group remains on the board of directors of Hubert Burda Media SE. Weiss will leave the company in January. There have been repeated changes in the Burda Group recently. This affected both the structure of the company and people at the management level.

According to the information, Weiss was at Burda for a total of more than eight years. In 2017, he became a member of the board of Hubert Burda Media and, in addition to the investment business, took on responsibility for the international publishing business. Weiss said about his time in the group that he was pleased that he was “able to actively shape the change at Hubert Burda Media for a successful future.”