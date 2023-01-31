CDU leader Merz: German Foreign Minister Burbock made a gift to the Kremlin, talking about the war with Russia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock actually made a gift to the Kremlin when she said that Europe was at war with Russia and called for additional assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz in column for the Focus edition.

Merz called the minister’s words propaganda, which is only welcome in Moscow. “The impression is that the federal government has a poorly coordinated and even poorly explained foreign and security policy,” the CDU leader suggested.

In addition, he believes that the forces opposing support for Ukraine are using the Burbock narrative.