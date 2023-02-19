Associate professor at MGIMO Topornin said that Burbock’s chances of becoming German Chancellor are slim

Nikolai Topornin, Associate Professor of the Department of European Law at MGIMO MFA of Russia, in an interview with RIA News assessed the chances of German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock to become chancellor of the country as insignificant.

According to the expert, such assumptions are theoretical. “I regard the chances of holding early parliamentary elections as minimal,” he said.

Topornin explained that in order for Burbock to nominate his candidacy for the post of Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, it is necessary that the current government coalition led by Olaf Scholz and the Social Democrats resign. At the same time, according to public opinion polls, the coalition represented by Burbock has a low rating.

The expert recalled that the recent elections to the Berlin Bundestag showed that the Green Party is in step with the Social Democrats. It is extremely dangerous to hold elections now, since both the Greens and the Social Democrats can lose, then the CDU party will be in power, which will not give up the post of chancellor to anyone.

According to Topornin, Burbock does not enjoy great prestige in Germany, and she is a rather new person in politics.

“I highly doubt that the Greens and personally Burbock will gain anything. And they can lose. In addition, the SPD now has a stable rating and receives adequate support,” he added.

Earlier, the French edition of the Journal du Dimanche, citing a diplomatic source, reported that German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock wants to run for the post of German chancellor if the situation around Ukraine leads to the dissolution of the Bundestag.