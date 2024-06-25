EXXpress: the Bärbock party may lose the elections in Germany due to support from Kyiv

The Green Party, represented by German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock, may be defeated in the elections in East Germany due to its support for Ukraine, believes Austrian newspaper EXXpress.

It is noted that, according to polls, the Germans have become more worried about a possible conflict with Russia over arms supplies to Ukraine, so they may vote against a party that advocates providing military assistance to the republic.

The publication indicated that the majority of residents of the eastern regions of Germany are critical of aid to Kyiv, so they are likely to give their vote to politicians who call for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the German federal state of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, said that Baerbock’s actions undermine Germany’s international authority. According to him, the minister’s work creates “only confusion and damage in the international arena.”