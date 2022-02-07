The planned meeting of German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not take place due to the cancellation of the visit of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to Kiev. The head of the German Foreign Ministry announced this on Monday, February 7, during a briefing in Kiev.

A joint visit to the Ukrainian leader by two heads of foreign affairs agencies was supposed.

According to Burbock, the meetings are not an end in themselves, “but there is a close general agreement,” reports NSN.

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the cancellation of the meeting between Burbock and Zelensky should not be taken as a political signal.

The cancellation of the meeting became known earlier in the day. It was noted that now the head of the German Foreign Ministry will meet with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Earlier in the day, Burbock said that the responsibility for the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine allegedly lies with Russia. RT. Burbock drew attention to the fact that Western countries are unanimous in their opinion, according to which Russia’s alleged military aggression against Ukraine will have serious consequences in the form of sanctions. According to her, the parties are ready “to pay a high economic price, since it is about the security of Ukraine.”

On January 28, the head of the German Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO “is not on the agenda,” reports the TV channel “360“. According to Burbock, all countries are aware that NATO does not plan to expand.

The United States and a number of European countries have recently expressed concern over the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone, and such speculation is used as an excuse to place as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine, and Western countries and the United States were “hysterically” developing the topic of a threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation instead of forcing Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.