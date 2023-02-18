German Foreign Minister Burbock said Russia’s 360-degree turn would make the world happy

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said Russia’s 360-degree turn would make the world happy speeches at the Munich Security Conference.

In particular, Burbock compared Russia and Germany. According to her, Berlin turned 360 degrees after it stopped maintaining neutrality and began supplying weapons to Kyiv. “That’s why I say – you can change 360 ​​degrees, you just have to want,” she added. At the same time, the head of the German Foreign Ministry said that it is impossible to ensure Ukraine’s security in the long term if Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not change his position 360 degrees.”

President Putin can do it, he can make his own decisions and completely change his course 360 ​​degrees. And tomorrow the whole world would be happy about this Annalena Burbock German Foreign Minister

In addition, during her speech, Burbock opposed territorial concessions from Ukraine. “All demands to give back the occupied regions, to surrender Ukraine would mean encouraging this war,” she said, assuring that Germany “would not do this.”

In Russia, the level of knowledge of Burbock in geometry was assessed

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev responded to the words of Annalena Burbock, calling it funny that “such ignorant people rule Europe.” “Burbock said she would be happy if Moscow changed its position 360 degrees. That is, left it the same, ”the politician explained.

Do not hesitate, a connoisseur of geometry, so it will be. We stick to our position Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, appreciated the statement of her colleague from Germany. According to her, if Burbock “does not learn at least one school subject, then there is no way to ensure the security of Germany on a long-term basis, under her rule.”

Burbock has made controversial statements before

January 24 German Foreign Minister stated about the “war against Russia”, speaking at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. The minister urged to fight against Russia, supplying Ukraine with more weapons.

Later, the German Foreign Ministry clarified that Kyiv’s support does not make Germany a party to the conflict. As explained by the representative of the department, Christian Wagner, Burbock wanted to emphasize the intentions of the European Union, NATO and the G7 countries to act as a united front against “Russian aggression”. Despite this, the head of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Tino Krupalla, demanded that Annalena Burbock be fired because of her remarks.

After Burbock’s statement, Dmitry Medvedev called her an absolute and useful fool, and was also surprised at the minister’s frankness. Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov, in turn, recalled that there are mistakes that cannot be corrected, and there were many of them in the history of Germany. And Maria Zakharova called on her colleague “to stop escalating the crisis, which leads to the killing of people with Western weapons.”

After some time, the minister herself admitted that her words about European countries that are waging war against Russia were a mistake. “There is a proverb that sounds: “Only the one who does not live is not mistaken,” she explained her words.