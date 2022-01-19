Burberry, in the third quarter revenues of 723 million, an increase of 5%. For Richemont, sales of 5.6 billion

Burberry, the British colossus of the fashion led by Italian Marco Gobbetti, in the third quarter of 2021 scores revenues equal to 723 million pounds, in a 5% increase compared to previous months. With the same number of points of sale, the retail sales increased by 7% but they have fallen by 3% compared to two years ago.

The comparable store sales at full price they were higher than the 15% compared to last year and the 26% compared to two years ago, led by the continuous strength in the Americas and an improvement in the regions Asia Pacific and EMEIA.

Burberry stated that, assuming there are no further changes in the external scenario, he expects the current year’s adjusted operating profit to grow around the 35% at constant currencies compared to the previous year. Burberry confirmed its guidance in the medium term.

While the Swiss luxury group Richemont, owner, among other things of Cartier and Piaget, recorded aacceleration of quarterly sales, up 35% to 5.6 billion euros, driven by the high demand for jewelry and watches during the holidays.

For the period from October to the end of December, the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021/2022, the group recorded a 38% increase in jewelry sales net of currency effects. In a two-year comparison, sales exceeded the pre-crisis level in all regions, sales channels and business areas. Meanwhile, both stocks shine on the stock market: Richemont in the middle of the morning is + 9.4%, while Burberry + 6.5%.

