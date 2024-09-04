London Stock Exchange: Burberry’s Farewell to the Ftse 100

British luxury fashion brand Burberry is to leave the London Stock Exchange’s flagship stock index, the FTSE 100, after 15 years. The demotion “will take effect from the start of trading” on September 23, reads a note from Ftse Russell, a company of the London Stock Exchange group. This comes after the problems experienced by the company in recent months, caused by the slowdown in sales, and disappointing results.

