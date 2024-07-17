Flag with the Burberry logo on the facade of one of its stores in London. Hollie Adams (REUTERS)

Retailers often get rid of excess stock by throwing it into the bargain bin. After issuing another profit warningsuspending its dividend and replacing its CEO, that may also be Burberry’s fate in the immediate future. New CEO Joshua Schulman’s plan to halt the brand’s decline organically doesn’t seem innovative enough, and shareholders can’t even count on a takeover by a luxury titan.

Schulman’s predecessor, Jonathan Akeroyd, lasted just two years. His plan was to bring Britishness back to the brand and hit a long-term annual revenue target of £5bn, up from £3bn by 2023, by selling expensive handbags, shoes and accessories. But amid a luxury sector downturn, results for the 13 weeks to the end of June show the strategy has not worked. Underlying sales fell 21% year-on-year. At the current rate, Burberry is expected to post a loss in the first half of the year and miss its annual operating profit forecast.

Schulman, the former chief executive of Coach, plans to revitalize Burberry’s core trench-coat offering and focus more on the iconic plaid scarves. But Akeroyd’s predecessors already tried that. Their failure was the reason he was brought in to run a strategy involving expensive handbags in the first place. On the face of it, the stock, which is down nearly 50% in 2024, should whet the appetite of big buyers, such as LVMH. But they are looking for higher-end luxury than Burberry offers, and in any case, it’s hard to make the numbers add up.

Assuming the Dior owner offers a 30% premium, Burberry would be worth £4.6bn (more than £1bn of net debt). If Schulman were to make the £525m operating profit that LSEG analysts had estimated for 2028, and Burberry’s tax rate remained the same, the French giant would only achieve an 8% return. This is well below Burberry’s estimated cost of capital.

Without a buyer or a strategy to definitively boost sales, Burberry may have to target a less luxurious audience, and reserve itself for a long stay in the bargain bin.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are his own. The translation, by Pierre Lomba Leblancis the responsibility of Five days.

