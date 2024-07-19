Burberry replaces CEO after disappointing quarterly results

British fashion brand Burberry has announced the departure of chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd, after posting results it called “disappointing”. Replacing him will be Joshua Schulman, who has led the American fashion brands Michael Kors and Coach, the group said in a statement. Burberry chairman Gerry Murphy described Schulman as “a proven leader with an extraordinary track record of building global luxury brands and driving profitable growth.”

Group turnover fell 22% to £458m ($594 million) in the first quarter, or the three months to the end of June. Burberry said it would cut costs going forward, as the group faces an operating loss in the first half. The news comes as the luxury fashion sector as a whole is grappling with weak demand, particularly in China, and Gucci owner Kering issued a profit warning in April.

Burberry shares have fallen nearly 15% after the company fired CEO Jonathan Akeroyd and issued a profit warning. That’s not all, as the stock has lost about 45% since the beginning of the year, the Guardian points out, and because of the sharp decline the British group is reportedly even preparing to cut hundreds of jobs, the Telegraph reported earlier this month.