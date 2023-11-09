“We decided to participate in the call for the organization of this Hackathon because we strongly believe in innovation. For us, innovation is at the center of everything because only companies that innovate and continue to change can survive in a dynamic market like that current. We need talents to be able to change and innovate our companies. We believe that talents are the heart of everything and we could only look for them among young people, who are the future of our society and our company”. As Andrea Buratti, CEO of Synlab Italia, today, on the sidelines of the final appointment, at Mind of Milan, of the second edition ofHackathon of the Synlab Italia Group as part of a program developed by Eit Health (European Institute of Innovation & Technology).

“Last year we talked about the use of digital technologies for health – recalls Buratti – This year we preferred to broaden the theme to cities that evolve and become increasingly intelligent. Technology is becoming increasingly pervasive within our cities and also offers new opportunities for our citizens to take care of their health and well-being. In this sense, we want to be part of this transformation, which is why it seemed like a good theme (Smart and Health City for a better quality of life ed.) on which to challenge students,” he concludes.

This year’s winner is the Y-Doc project, created by 7 students from the Rome Biomedical campus, a platform that supports chronic patients and their caregivers in the daily management of therapies, especially in the case of multiple pathologies. Also for this edition, young people from universities across the country were the real protagonists, proposing innovative ideas that exploit technology in the healthcare sector to improve the lives of citizens.