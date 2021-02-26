Dubai (Union)

The luster of the horse “shining” shone brightly for the races belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, while Godolphin horses achieved a “Super Hattrick” in the sixth race of the “Dubai World Cup Carnival.”

The ceremony, which consisted of 6 rounds, with total prizes amounting to 631 thousand dollars, was sponsored by “Gulf News”.

“Buraq”, under the supervision of JC Picot and the leadership of Ryan Coratolo, affirmed that he is up to the challenge to add the title of the third round of the Al Maktoum 2000-meter challenge to the first round title, and book his position early in the Dubai race as a classic stunt.

“Buraq” entered the race with the ambition to add a new victory, to confirm that it is the rising star in the purebred Arabian horse races this season, as its superiority came by a difference of 1.5 length from the “Empty Quarter”, and set a new record time of 2:13:58 minutes.

Godolphin horses practiced their hobby in winning the major championships in an unprecedented four-way, the horse “Volcanic Sky” led by winning the main race Nad Al Sheba for a distance of 2810 meters, led by Dettori, and it is noteworthy that coach Saeed bin Sorour led the owners of the first three places.

Another Godolphin trainer, Charlie Appleby, achieved a hat-trick with Godolphin horses, which came through “Bright Melody” led by James Doyle, in a jet run of 1,800 meters, a difference of 1.75 meters in length from the “Dubai Mirage”, recording 1:49:34 minutes.

The second victory came via “Naval Crown” led by Michael Barzelona in the classic field half of 1600 meters, who was 1.75 meters ahead of the first candidate, “Master of Seas”, and the champion scored a time of 1:36:52 minutes.

“Star Safari”, the record holder in the 2000-meter distance, continued his series of victories under the supervision of Charlie Appleby, “Triple”, and led by William Buick, when he brilliantly excelled in the Dubai Millennium Tour, ahead of a difference of 1.25 in length from the “Bedouins Story” and recording 2:04: 01 minutes.

The horse “Zainhom” won by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, under the supervision of Musabbah Al Muhairi and the leadership of Dean O’Neal, the title of the sixth and final round for a distance of 1400 meters for the title of Meydan Challenge, recording 1:23:71 minutes.