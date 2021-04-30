The director of “Buraq”, one of the smart applications emanating from the “assets for smart applications” of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the government of Sharjah, Ali Muhammad Al-Amiri, revealed the creation of 50 new economic cars to meet the demands of government departments and individuals, at competitive prices.

He told “Emirates Today” that the beneficiaries will be able to order vehicles through the “Buraq” application, which is an advanced system that represents a smart communication channel, pointing to the availability of the application, which covers the entire city of Sharjah, in the “Android” and “Apple” stores.

He added that Sharjah residents can reserve the vehicle through their smartphones, after downloading the application, and determining the starting location and destination, while the application sends a directive to the nearest car to the location of the sender of the service request, to go towards it.

The driver’s name, license plate number, and time of arrival appear on the app interface.

Al-Amiri stressed that the highest levels of prevention have been taken, and that precautionary measures and measures are applied to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

He also confirmed the completion and implementation of 6000 trips for VIPs in various occasions and events in Sharjah, and 4000 requests for the delivery of documents to and from various government agencies, during the first quarter of this year, by using the “Buraq” application.

Among the entities that signed an agreement with Osoul for smart applications, allowing them to benefit from its services, are the Sharjah Central Finance Department, Sharjah Government Media Office, Sharjah Book Authority, and others.

Al-Amiri emphasized that Osoul seeks to develop the best concepts and creative ideas to support the government’s direction by providing the best services to the community through qualitative and innovative projects, such as the “Buraq” application, which provides more smart transportation options, thus contributing to the well-being of everyone.

It is noteworthy that the “Buraq” application provides a range of digital services, including the limousine reservation service, and the document delivery and receipt service.





