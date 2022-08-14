The Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Suroor Al-Ma’sam, in the presence of his deputy, Colonel Rashid Muhammad Saleh Al-Shehhi, and Abdullah Ibrahim Abdullah, Head of the Customer Happiness Department at the centre, honored Mr. Sahel Al-Nami, for handing over to the police a sum of 31,000 dirhams found in The center’s jurisdiction area and handed it over to the police.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadem praised Mr. Sahel Al Nami’s honesty, which embodies the noble values ​​that we are proud of in the UAE society, stressing that this honor comes within the framework of the center’s management interest in motivating the public, which contributes to achieving the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police General Command.

Brigadier General Al-Maasim presented a certificate of thanks and appreciation to Mr. Sahel Al-Nami, for his honesty and acumen, stressing that this honor comes within the framework of activating the role of community partnership between Dubai Police and the public, spreading good qualities and a spirit of cooperation, and working hand in hand to extend security and safety throughout the country, praising the great role Which members of society carry out and their active contribution to upgrading the state’s reputation through their fruitful cooperation with the security services.