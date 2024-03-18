Bur Dubai Police Station achieved “zero” deaths on the main road in 2023, while accident deaths decreased by 39%, and the presence of the officer on duty at reporting sites reached 100%, and the center achieved a distinguished response time to emergency cases of two minutes and five seconds.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, during his review of the progress of work at the center, confirmed that Bur Dubai Police Station is a model of an advanced and advanced police station in its security plans, and one of the most important centers from which many initiatives and ideas were launched. Security programs and projects that aim to enhance security and safety, serve people, make them happy, and ensure their quality of life.

Major General Al Obaidli added: “The Bur Dubai Center is considered one of the important centers, given its area of ​​jurisdiction, in terms of its vast area, population, landmarks and prominent places, which requires harnessing all capabilities for successful security coverage. Dubai Police has worked to support the Centre’s efforts.” In all aspects, whether through adopting and applying creative ideas and programs that would support the level of performance at the center, or through providing advanced systems and capabilities that raise the level of work efficiency in the various operations and services it provides.”

Major General Al Obaidli was briefed on the strategic indicators of the Bur Dubai Police Station in the field of security coverage, where the attendance rate of the officer on duty at reporting sites reached 100%, achieving the required target of 100%, and he achieved an outstanding time in responding to emergency situations, reaching “two minutes and five seconds.”

He also reviewed the results of the Bur Dubai Police Station security team and the tasks it carried out, which varied between checking people, checking vehicles, following up on abandoned vehicles, and other tasks that contributed to enhancing residents’ sense of security and safety.

Major General Al-Obaidli appreciated the prominent, important and distinguished role of the Traffic Records Section, and its efforts that led to the center achieving “zero deaths” on the main road in 2023, in exchange for its plans, initiatives, and work on constant awareness, and its coordination with various departments and partners, which led to achieving this result. At the level of the main street, and reducing fatalities at the level of the Bur Dubai jurisdiction.

He reviewed a presentation material explaining the role of the Center in communicating with partners from various governmental and private agencies in order to act on the observations and recommendations presented by the Center through several analytical studies based on statistics, numbers and experience in field work in the areas of specialization, which led to the implementation of many amendments with the partners. It resulted in achieving good traffic results, including, for example, reducing the number of deaths on Al-Bidaa Street from four deaths in 2022 to zero deaths in 2023, in addition to the traffic campaigns implemented by the center, which contributed to achieving a decrease in accident deaths in 2023 to A percentage of 39%, including the campaign for sudden deviation, not leaving a distance, a day without accidents, electric “scooters”, equipped vehicles, and abandoned vehicles, benefited 15 thousand people in the Bur Dubai area.

• 100% presence of the officer on duty at the reporting sites.

• 39% decrease in accident deaths in Bur Dubai in 2023.