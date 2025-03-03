The Madrid Cuesta de Moyano turns a hundred. For a century, this esplanade has been a refuge for bibliophiles and readers. Francisco Umbral referred to her as the most read in Madrid and a statue of Pío Baroja chairs her, in honor of … The long walks that the Basque was hunting for a good specimen. With a length of almost two hundred meters, it owes its name to the street that Claudio Moyano occupies, a liberal politician who managed to reform Spanish teaching.

It should be clarified, and the more times the better, that if Paris has its Buquinistas and Buenos Aires, the Calle Corrientes, La Cuesta de Moyano is the Madrid enclave dedicated to the occasion book. He never stops. It is open every day. Next to Botanical gardenbetween the roundabout of Carlos V and the El Retiro Park, 30 booths are deployed. At the beginning they lived with flowers and fruits. In fact, Ramón Gómez de la Serna was called the Boquerón Fair, for the price of books, almost equivalent to those of the aladroque in the fish market.

Thus, Moyano celebrates anniversary and the Citizen Association I’m from the slopetogether with its collective of active booksellers and in collaboration with other institutions, it has organized an extensive program of activities for all audiences that will run from March to December. This has been communicated last Friday during the presentation of the program. There will be everything: talks, events for children and youth, guided walks, exhibitions and many more activities.

There is, however, one that stands out on the rest. This is the act of twinning between representatives of Buquinistas of Paris and the booksellers of the Cuesta de Moyano, which will take place on May 8 at 10.30 am. Just a day later, on May 9, the booksellers will take their positions to lobby of the Metro network and will also be accompanied by writers who will sign their books. Let the French come to Moyano! Long life, then, to their booksellers and libraries.