Russian coach Andrei “Bupas” Ivichuk spoke about the upcoming fight between boxers Dmitry Kudryashov and Evgeny Romanov, reports on Sunday, May 2, REN TV…

According to the expert, both fighters have equal chances to win. He also named the strengths and weaknesses of Kudryashov and Romanov.

“I don’t see a clear favorite in this confrontation. Both fighters can hit well. What are the strengths and weaknesses? Evgeny is more disciplined in battle, and Dima sometimes succumbs to emotions and can make a mistake. But if Dima fights with a cool head, then he can definitely win, ”he said.

Bupas added that Evgeny Romanov has not yet met such a rival as Dmitry Kudryashov as a professional.

According to the coach, Kudryashov should pay attention to the discipline and performance of tasks during the fight, but in general, the chances of victory for Kudryashov and Romanov are equal.

On May 1, boxer and trainer Veli Mammadov spoke about his expectations from the fight between Kudryashov and Romanov. He noted that Dmitry Kudryashov, although he has a series of defeats, is a dangerous fighter. At the same time, Evgeny Romanov is a titled athlete, master of sports of international class, champion of Russia and European champion among juniors. The latter will become Mamedov’s favorite.

On May 21, the boxers will meet in a duel at the GAZFIGHT tournament in the Khimki basketball center. Kudryashov and Romanov will fight for the world title of the new division according to the WBC version. Athletes will compete in the Bridgerweight weight category, which was named after the hero-boy Bridger Walker, who saved his sister from the dog. The child took the blow on himself, 90 stitches were put on his face.