Buongiorno Mamma 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the fourth episode

Tonight, Friday 3 March 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 the fourth episode of Buongiorno Mamma 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the Canale 5 family drama with Raoul Bova and Maria Chiara Giannetta. Alexis Sweet and Laura Chiossone make their directorial debut for the second season, making her directorial debut on a fiction. The subject of the series is by Elena Bucaccio, Lea Tafuri and Leonardo Valenti. All the information in detail below.

Plot

During today’s episode, March 3, 2023, the time for the final showdown will come for Sole. In fact, the girl will discover the whole truth about her mother and, finally, she will come to know that Maurizia is the woman who gave birth to her. A hard blow for Sole and, in the meantime, Anna will try in every way to get in touch with the girl to try to make her think. What will happen at this point? Now that Sole knows how things really are, is the Borghi family in danger of collapsing definitively?

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth episode of Buongiorno Mamma 2, but what is the complete cast of the tv series of Channel 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: