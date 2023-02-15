Hello Mom 2: the complete cast (actors) of the TV series
What is the complete cast of Buongiorno Mamma 2, the second season of the TV series with Raoul Bova and Maria Chiara Giannetta on Canale 5? Alongside the two protagonists there are many other Italian actors of all ages. We mention a few: Elena Funari, Matteo Oscar Giuggioli, Beatrice Arnera. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Raoul BovaGuido Borghi
- Maria Chiara Giannetta: Anna Della Rosa
- Elena Funari: Francesca Borghi
- Matteo Oscar Giuggioli as Jacopo Borghi
- Ginevra Francesconi: Sun Villages
- Marco Valerio Bartocci: Michele Borghi
- Beatrice Arnera: Agata Scalzi
- Stella Egypt: Maurizia Scalzi
- Domenico Diele: Vincenzo Colaprico
- Barbara Folchitto as Lucrezia Della Rosa
- Filippo Gili: Filippo Della Rosa
- Giovanni Nasta Greg
- Federico Cesari: Federico
- Thomas Santu: Mauro
- Kelum Giordano: Karim
- Luca AngelettiCarmine
- Alessandro Cosentini: Paul
- Nicoletta Di Bisceglie: Lea
Location
We have seen the cast of Buongiorno Mamma 2, but where was the TV series filmed (location)? The second season confirms the locations already seen in the first: primarily Lake Bracciano, in Lazio, where the villa where the protagonist family lives is located. Other scenes were filmed in Bracciano, but the set was also set up in Rome and in the Lux Vide studios in Formello.
