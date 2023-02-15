Hello Mom 2: the complete cast (actors) of the TV series

What is the complete cast of Buongiorno Mamma 2, the second season of the TV series with Raoul Bova and Maria Chiara Giannetta on Canale 5? Alongside the two protagonists there are many other Italian actors of all ages. We mention a few: Elena Funari, Matteo Oscar Giuggioli, Beatrice Arnera. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Raoul BovaGuido Borghi

Maria Chiara Giannetta: Anna Della Rosa

Elena Funari: Francesca Borghi

Matteo Oscar Giuggioli as Jacopo Borghi

Ginevra Francesconi: Sun Villages

Marco Valerio Bartocci: Michele Borghi

Beatrice Arnera: Agata Scalzi

Stella Egypt: Maurizia Scalzi

Domenico Diele: Vincenzo Colaprico

Barbara Folchitto as Lucrezia Della Rosa

Filippo Gili: Filippo Della Rosa

Giovanni Nasta Greg

Federico Cesari: Federico

Thomas Santu: Mauro

Kelum Giordano: Karim

Luca AngelettiCarmine

Alessandro Cosentini: Paul

Nicoletta Di Bisceglie: Lea

Location

We have seen the cast of Buongiorno Mamma 2, but where was the TV series filmed (location)? The second season confirms the locations already seen in the first: primarily Lake Bracciano, in Lazio, where the villa where the protagonist family lives is located. Other scenes were filmed in Bracciano, but the set was also set up in Rome and in the Lux Vide studios in Formello.