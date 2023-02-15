Hello Mom 2, location: where the fiction was filmed

Where (location) Buongiorno Mamma 2 was filmed, the second season of the fiction with Raoul Bova and Maria Chiara Giannetta broadcast on Canale 5 from 15 February 2023? The second season confirms the locations already seen in the first: primarily Lake Bracciano, in Lazio, where the villa where the protagonist family lives is located. Other scenes were filmed in Bracciano, but the set was also set up in Rome and in the Lux Vide studios in Formello.

Will there be a third season?

The question that many are already asking is: will there be a Buongiorno Mamma 3? Waiting for confirmation from Mediaset, the chances of a third season are very high. The series was greatly appreciated by the Canale 5 audience, and the story conceived by the writers can be developed over several seasons.

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Buongiorno Mamma 2 on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Friday evenings (except for the first episode scheduled for Wednesday 15 February) at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to the internet connection.