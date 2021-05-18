VDefense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) is planning the largest restructuring of the Ministry and the Bundeswehr in a decade. The intention of the upcoming reform is to streamline the organization of the armed forces and to better prepare the Bundeswehr for tasks of national and alliance defense. “The aim is to increase the overall availability of ready-to-deploy forces,” says the key issues paper that the minister presented on Tuesday together with Inspector General Eberhard Zorn. For this purpose, among other things, a “Territorial Command Command” is to be created with headquarters in Bonn and Berlin. In the future, it will coordinate the forces deployed by the Bundeswehr both in military conflicts and in civil emergencies and crises. The “operational command” for foreign missions remains in place.

Instead of the previous six armed forces, there will be only four in the future: Army, Air Force, Navy, and cyber and information space. According to the plan, the medical services and the armed forces base will be abolished as separate organizational areas. According to Kramp-Karrenbauer, the target of 203,300 soldiers and 67,800 for civilian personnel in the Bundeswehr will be adhered to. Responsibility for the use of the material, from the frigate to the transport aircraft to the tank, which is currently held centrally by the Bundeswehr Armaments Office (BAAINBw), should be returned to the actual users in the military organizational areas, said the minister.

Better “suitability for war”

In addition, responsibilities in the ministry are to be reorganized. For this purpose, among other things, a planning staff is being re-established, a previously proven advisory body for the management of the ministry, which Defense Minister Thomas de Maizière had abolished a few years ago. The new committee is called the “strategic planning board of the management”.

The army expects the reform to bring about particular improvements – also for its own position within the armed forces. With around 65,000 active soldiers, it is the largest branch of the Bundeswehr. The land forces, currently headed by Inspector Alfons Mais, could gain massive numbers of personnel from other areas as a result of the reform. The reorganization should make them more effective.

In the opinion of the planners in the ministry, the previous organization is no longer up-to-date, in which individual units and groups of specialists are formed into a contingent in the case of peace and foreign missions from all parts of the Bundeswehr. The aim of the reform is to fully equip large units such as brigades and divisions in the future and to quickly lead them as a whole into any armed conflicts. For some time now, the term “suitability for war” has once again been the measure of operational readiness in the army.

Fewer soldiers in staff, more in troops

On the one hand, the Bundeswehr’s medical services are particularly affected by the reform. Instead of the previous division with an inspector at the top, a “Health Care Command” is to be set up in Koblenz in the coming year. Parts of the medical service are “linked even more directly to the troops”. A “General Physician of the Federal Armed Forces” will be established in the ministry.

On the other hand, it affects the logistics organization “Armed Forces Base”, to which numerous organizational areas from the military police to the NBC defense to the music corps are assigned. Both organizational areas did a lot to support civilian crisis management and administrative assistance during the corona pandemic. Inspector General Eberhard Zorn and Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer had already stated in February that the Bundeswehr was “heavily staffed”. Too many officers are therefore tied to committees and staffs, too few are on duty in the troops. In addition, from their point of view, the Bundeswehr is “one-sidedly geared towards foreign deployments and international crisis management”.

The fact that the minister is planning extensive restructuring a few months before the end of the legislative period has already met with criticism in the Bundestag. The project was also clearly criticized publicly and internally from the ranks of the coalition of the SPD and Union. Kramp-Karrenbauer replied that she wanted to “take responsibility even in an election year”.