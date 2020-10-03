The web series released on OTT in India have also been liked a lot for a long time. Netflix will also be named in some popular web series if it is counted. The story and characters of this web series were well liked by the audience. One of these characters was also the character Bunty of actor Jatin Sarna, which people still remember. However, Jatin Sarna playing Bunty’s character was quite scared because he had a nude scene in it. Bunty told how the director Anurag Kashyap had calmly explained to him.

Nude scene filmed wearing underwear

Jatin Sarna, while talking to Commander Tanmay Bhatt, told that according to the story, Jatin Sarna was to be nude in a scene which he was very upset to hear. Jatin said that he reached the director of the series Anurag Kashyap with this problem. He explains that Anurag explained to him that in reality he would not have to be nude for a nude scene. Jatin said that he was very surprised to know that his underwear was removed digitally through CGI.

Seeing himself nude, this was the reaction of Jatin

Jatin Sarna told that after the completion of the shooting, he reached the office of Phantom Films one day. There, he was told to watch a scene and in that scene, Jatin did not believe his eyes when he saw himself nude. He said that he has never been nude, so how are he seen in the scene. After this, Jatin was told how he was shown nude despite being nude.

Jatin requested to remove the scene

Jatin said that even though he had not given the nude scene, it was very strange to see himself nude. Therefore, he asked the makers to remove this scene. However, Jatin was told that the contract he signed had written about appearing nude. After this, Jatin has also advised all new artists to at least read the entire contract.