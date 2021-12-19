afternoon sessionWith Stephen Bunting, the World Darts Championship has lost its second-placed player. The number 16 in the world, semi-finalist in London last year, did not reach his level against Ross Smith and had to pay for it after an exciting five-setter with his tournament life: 3-2. Maik Kuivenhoven ensured Dutch success in the afternoon session.











Stephen Bunting stumbled on his rise for a while and then also had the necessary start-up problems. He saw his opponent take off with the first five legs and clearly something had to be added. Lucky for The Bullet He managed to do this somewhat and Smith also missed more and more arrows on the double, allowing the three-time Lakeside champion to put things in order for a 2-1 lead in sets.

But Smith didn’t give in yet. He forced the break early in the fourth set with a 107-finish, only to win that set with an unparalleled 10-darter a little later: 2-2. In the decisive fifth set it was extended and what Smith did then was of great class. With a 167 finish shared smudger a tap on Bunting, then top it off with a checkout of 102. For example, Bunting already found his Waterloo in the second round, while Smith can come back to Alexandra Palace after Christmas. The only other seeded player to die so far was Krzysztof Ratajski.



Personal scoop Kuivenhoven

Maik Kuivenhoven had opened the afternoon session a few hours earlier with a victory over the moderately darting Australian Ky Smith: 3-1. On his second attempt, the Westlander succeeded for the first time to advance one round at the World Cup. His reward? Meeting James Wade in the second round tomorrow night. In return for The Machine Kuivenhoven will have to go even further, who threw an average of 88.88 but dropped a few stitches, especially on the doubles.

Danny Noppert knows after this afternoon that his opponent is from England and is called Jason Heaver. He got rid of the Australian Gordon Mathers after a not very successful match, that was the pattern of almost the entire afternoon session. Alan Soutar also qualified for the second round at the expense of Diogo Portela (3-2).

Results afternoon session

First round (best of 5)

• Maik Kuivenhoven (Ned) – Ky Smith (Aus): 3-1

• Jason Heaver (Eng) – Gordon Mathers (Austrian): 3-1

• Alan Soutar (Sch) – Diogo Portela (Bra): 3-2

Second round (best of 5)

• Stephen Bunting (Eng) – Ross Smith (Eng): 2-3



