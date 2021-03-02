At the age of 73, the musician who founded the Jamaican reggae group The Wailers, along with Bob Marley, died in the early 1960s. The last of the legendary band that helped popularize Rastafarian culture died in a hospital in the capital of Jamaica. for reasons that are still unknown.

He was the last founding member of the legendary reggae band The Wailers. Bunny Wailer passed away this Tuesday morning, March 2, at the age of 73 at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica. Although the causes of his death are still unknown, it is known that he had been hospitalized several times since he suffered a second stroke in July last year.

The announcement of his death was made known through a statement issued by the Minister of Culture of his native Jamaica, Olivia Grange. “We remain grateful for the role that Bunny Wailer played in the development and popularity of reggae music around the world,” the document reads, adding that “what Wailer has done for reggae, as one of the pioneers and standard-bearers of the music of our country is still alive ”.

Wailer’s legacy in Jamaican music

Bunny, whose birth name is Neville O’Riley Livingstone, formed the group The Wailers in 1963 with his stepbrother Bob Marley, and also with Peter Tosh, both renowned reggae stars. The Ministry of Culture made mention of the great pride with which the country remembers how these three characters “brought reggae music to the four corners of the Earth.”

The group is recognized for helping popularize Rastafarian culture among wealthier Jamaicans beginning in the 1970s. Their debut album ‘The Wailing Wailers’ came out in 1965, but it wasn’t until the early 1970s that they reached the International fame with his fifth album entitled ‘Catch a Fire’, released in 1973, and whose promotional tour reached the United States and United Kingdom. The album was ranked 126th on the ‘Rolling Stone’ 500 Best Albums list.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYy5u-vchGc

In 1974, Bunny Wailer left the band which was renamed Bob Marley & The Wailers and headed to work on his first solo album entitled ‘Blackheart Man’, which “marked the beginning of a prolific and fruitful solo career” , according to ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine.

During the 1990s, Wailer won a three-time Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category. First in 1991 for ‘Time Will Tell: A Tribute to Bob Marly’; then in 1995, for ‘Crucial Roots Classic’; and finally in 1995, for ‘Hall of Fame: A Tribute to Bob Marley’. Some of his best known songs are ‘Cool Running’, ‘Ballroom Floor’, ‘Crucial’ and ‘Bald Head Jesus’.

In 2017, the Government of Jamaica awarded him the Order of Merit, one of the top honor awards in the country. And in 2019, he was recognized by the Executive for his contribution to Jamaican music with the ‘Reggae Gold’ Award. “Bunny Wailer is a respected elder statesman on the Jamaican music scene,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Tuesday.

With AP, AFP and EFE