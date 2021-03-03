Bunny wailer, one of the pioneers of the reggae genre and founder of The Wailers, died on March 2 at the age of 73. The news was confirmed by the Jamaican culture minister through a statement.

“At the request of the family, I announce with deep sadness the passing of the Jamaican patriarch, brother, friend and musician, the great Bunny Wailer. By name Neville O’Riley Livingstone, he lost his life at 9 in the morning in the facilities of the Medical Associates hospital in Kingston ”, reads the message written by Olivia Grange.

The statement of the authority also highlighted the achievements that Bob Marley’s partner and friend had throughout his life and his influence on the spread of reggae.

“We remain grateful for the role he played in the development and popularity of the genre. We remember with great pride how Bunny, Bob marley and Peter Tosh brought reggae music to the four corners of the world ”, he affirmed.

The also percussionist was the only original member of The Wailers that remained alive. After leaving the band, he decided to focus on his faith, joining the Rastafarian movement. His son Abijah expressed: “He cannot die, he has only transcended.”

Bunny Wailer and his friendship with Bob Marley

The iconic representatives of reggae knew each other from a young age and forged more than just good friendships. Both were related when they lived in the town of Nine Miles and became family after their parents began a love relationship.

Upon moving to Kingston they became interested in music and composition. Bunny wailer and Bob Marley received musical education from singer Joe Higgs, who had enjoyed some fame in Jamaica, and began working on some songs.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.