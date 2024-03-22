The dating simulator BUNNY GARDEN will come up Nintendo Switch This April 18 come on PC during springas announced by qureate. At the moment only the price in dollars and yen has been disclosed, i.e. $22.99 and 2,980 yen.

Bunny Garden it's a place where you can have a drink and chat with the cast. The shop offers a variety of menus, including drinks and snacks. Increase your friendliness by ordering girls' favorite drinks and snacks. Additionally, as close, trusting relationships are built, the cast may enjoy a few drinks with you.

As a gentleman, it's natural to remember conversations with the staff, right?! During conversations you may be asked if you remember what you talked about before, so combine key words to answer the question. If you answer correctly, your approval rating will increase significantly!

The Bunny Garden is only open on weekends, so work hard during weekdays to earn money. By helping your friend with his work, you will get a weekly income. You may even resist going to the Bunny Garden on the weekend to earn money with extra work. High-risk, high-reward gambling is also another option. Collect your funds efficiently and take the opportunity to visit the girl you are thinking of! Use your funds wisely and plan ahead!

At the Bunny Garden you can have fun with the games offered by the staff. These include sumo, Twister and a lively photo session where you can strike different poses and build your collection. The fun isn't limited to drinks and conversation.

Furthermore, the staff of girls change the panties they wear depending on the day. Add a playful element to your everyday life by peeking at the different panties. You can contribute to their wardrobe by donating panties or pantyhose, and the girls could wear the items you donate during their work shifts.

The only gameplay video at our disposal is the one present as a background on the official website, which we include below.

BUNNY GARDEN – Gameplay

Source: qureate Street Gematsu