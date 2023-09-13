Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Romania is building bunkers to defend against Russian drone attacks on Ukraine. A discovery of debris has raised the alert level.

Plauru – Concerned about Russian attacks, Romania is now taking the next step. After drone debris was found on the territory of the NATO country, nine-meter-long air raid shelters are to be started on the border with Ukraine. The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced this on Tuesday evening (September 12).

Opposite the Ukrainian Danube port of Izmail, the army has started building two concrete bunkers in the Romanian village of Plauru. Around 50 soldiers are involved in the work, and the bunkers will then be handed over to the local authorities. The buildings, which are two meters wide and one and a half meters high, are intended to “protect the population,” it said.

Around 300 kilometers east of the capital Bucharest, Romanian soldiers are building two air raid shelters in the village of Plauru. © Mihai Barbu/AFP

Bunker on the Romanian border: NATO Secretary General does not believe in targeted attacks

Last Saturday (September 9th), soldiers found debris from a drone in Plauru, to the southwest, which is also used by the Russian military. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis then accused Moscow of “violating airspace.” He also sought talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. However, he stated that there was no evidence that Russia had specifically attacked the NATO country Romania.

Bucharest then wrote to Moscow. Romanian media quotes the following from a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “State Secretary for Strategic Affairs Iulian Fota urged the Russian side to stop actions against the Ukrainian population and infrastructure, including those that in any way jeopardize the security of Romanian citizens in would endanger the region.”

Increased attacks on Ukrainian port: Romania responds with air alert

Ukrainian Danube ports not far from the border with Romania have become important export ports for Ukrainian grain since Russia canceled the grain agreement in July this year. The agreement allowed Ukraine to transport grain across the Black Sea despite the war. Since the withdrawal, the Russian army has increasingly attacked the Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Black Sea and the Danube.

Only on Wednesday (September 13th) did the Russian army again massively attack the Danube ports in southern Ukraine near the Romanian border with combat drones. In the attack, which lasted over four hours in several waves, the Ukrainian air defense was able to intercept 32 drones on Wednesday morning. This was announced by the Ukrainian Air Force. Nevertheless, the port infrastructure and a parking lot for trucks were hit. Seven civilians in the cities of Reni and Izmail were injured. In total, the Russian army used 44 so-called kamikaze drones during the night.

According to Romanian media reports, air alert warnings were sent via mobile communications for the first time in the municipalities of Tulcea and Galati counties bordering Ukraine. However, no new cases of debris falling over Romanian territory have been reported. (nak/AFP/dpa)