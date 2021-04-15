It’s been more than two years since Bungie and Activision parted ways, and the creators of Destiny began to chart a new roadmap. In the first months it consisted of giving a new life to Destiny 2, but the parents of the Halo saga have more ambitious plans ahead, such as developing new franchises. It has now been known that Bungie’s new IP would feature competitive multiplayer and eSports mechanics, as has dropped a new job offer that has been echoed by the DestinyNews + Twitter account, dedicated to the Destiny universe.
NEW: Bungie’s new unannounced IP / franchise to feature Competitive PvP Multiplayer with Esports landscape and mechanics “that provide strategic depth and opportunities for counterplay”, according to a new job listing.
“Bungie’s new unannounced IP / franchise will feature mode competitive multiplayer PvP and with a eSports overview and mechanics, ‘which provide strategic depth and opportunities to counterattack,’ ”says the job offer. Among the responsibilities necessary to be eligible for the position, a “strong familiarity with the landscape of competitive games and electronic sports ”. As it is, Bungie seems willing to go a bit further in terms of competitiveness and evolve the successful Destiny formula to maximize the media impact of its next license.
We recently learned that Bungie had opened a new studio to dedicate itself precisely to the construction of a new IP that, according to other recent news, is scheduled for 2025. There’s still a long way to go and we may not know the specifics for even a few years, but it seems clear that Bungie is looking for a revolution in what has worked for it so far. Meanwhile, Destiny 2 continues with a magnificent player base, as shown by the almost 50,000 daily users on average that the game has on Steam, in addition to all those who play on the console.
