After Marathon, now also Marathon 2 Durandal has been re-released for free on Steam under the name Classic Marathon 2. This is once again a collaboration between Bungie and Aleph One Developers, who are about to complete the series in the near future with Classic Marathon Infinity, which we will definitely let you know about when it comes out.

An act of love

For those who don’t know, before developing the Halo series, Bungie was known for the Marathon series, released in the 90s on Mac and PC. The first chapter dates back to 1994 and ran after the success of DOOM by id Software. In short, Marathon is one of those games that helped codify many conventions and clichés of the genre that players are still familiar with today.

A sea of ​​lava in Marathon 2

The addition of the “Classic” label to the re-released older games was likely necessary to avoid confusion with the new Marathon, which will be a next-gen live service shooter about which very little is known yet.

The first classic Marathon was re-released for free on Steam in May, while Infinity does not yet have an official release date. Aleph One Developers also deserves a few words, a team of amateur developers who were working independently to bring the Marathon trilogy to modern platforms like Steam, and then received the approval and support of Bungie. Like the first chapter, Classic Marathon 2 is also powered by the Aleph One engine, a proprietary engine that has allowed many improvements to be made to the old games, especially from a graphical point of view. You can Download the game from Steam.