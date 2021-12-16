Bungie’s head of HR, Gayle d’Hondt, has stepped down from the company following the release of a report last week which alleged multiple instances of sexism and workplace toxicity at the studio.

In a company-wide email seen by IGN, D’Hondt said the company’s people team needs to “move forward” with staff “largely comprised of people new to Bungie.”

“I know that they need to be trusted to be your advocates – not labeled as ‘enablers’ or seen as company resources who provide bad actors with safe harbor,” she added.

D’Hondt also said her time at Bungie included “deeply challenging interpersonal conflicts” including firing employees for “performance, bad behavior, and for discrimination, racism, and sexual harassment.”

More disturbingly, she added this included reporting her own abuser: “a man, an executive, and someone I thought was my friend at Bungie – which resulted in Bungie firing him.”

D’Hondt ended the email saying, “I am proud of the work I did at this company. I believe I made recommendations that were in the best interest of our people and in service of the company we wish to become. I also believe we made some mistakes, and that to become the better version of ourselves – the company I know we can be – we have to acknowledge and confront them, in good faith, and grow together. “

It’s not clear whether D’Hondt will remain with the company. In her email, she states that she “will work with Holly [Barbacovi, chief people officer] and the leadership team at Bungie to determine what the appropriate next steps are. “