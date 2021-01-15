Bungie’s Halo website goes dark permanently in February, scattering its many player stats to the wind.

In a post on Bungie.net, the developer said halo.bungie.net goes offline permanently on 9th February.

Almost nine years ago, stats and files from Bungie’s Halo games stopped getting updated on Bungie.net. Since then, all stats, files and other data from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach lived on at halo.bungie.net.

From 9th February, all those stats go dark, but, Bungie signalled, everyone is welcome to save their stats and files before then.

It’s another sad send-off for old-school Halo, following 343’s announcement that the Halo Xbox 360 games go dark in December 2021, but it makes sense. Bungie’s Halo website had a hell of a run, and the company is now focused on Destiny and other things.

The news also sent me down to Halo stats rabbit hole. I haven’t thought about my Halo stats in nearly a decade, and it’s a little unnerving to look back on them now (Halo 2 last played 11/15/2006 3:20:49 PM, etc). Bungie’s Halo website even had a couple of screenshots I’d completely forgot I’d uploaded back in September 2007:

Capture the Flag on Sandtrap, 09/30/07.

King of the Hill on Last Resort, 09/21/07.

Those were the days …