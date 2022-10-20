Destiny developer Bungie is reportedly working on a revival of its long-dormant FPS Marathon series, according to recent reports.

This new Marathon-related project will take the form of a three-person team shooter according to a report by Insider-gamingand would currently be in a pre-alpha state.

It’s no surprise that it looks like this new Marathon title will be a live-game as a service, with seasonal rewards and progression. Eurogamer has reached out to Bungie for comment but has yet to get a response.

As work on Destiny 2’s latest series of expansions continues, Bungie has previously shared plans to release at least one more project by 2025.

In 2018, Bungie received $ 100 million in funding from publisher NetEase, after which it registered the name “Matter” for an unknown project.

In February of this year, Sony announced it would buy Bungie for $ 3.6 billion. The next day, PlayStation said it had more than 10 live-service games in the pipeline before March 2026.

The Marathon was launched in 1994 and has been considered one of the best first-person shooters for Mac for years. Two sequels quickly followed that expanded its story into a trilogy.

Within the series, the Marathon itself is a colony ship of Earth explorers in the distant future, which is attacked by aliens. The titles in the series explore themes that are familiar to Destiny fans today: humanity’s place within a larger conflict between warring alien races, evil AI and dream realities.