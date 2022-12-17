It appears that, in addition to supporting Destiny 2, Bungie is also developing a new third person action gamebuilt on the basis of the Tiger enginewhich is the graphics engine on which the Destiny series is also based.

The information comes from a job announcement published by the same company, especially regarding the search for a Lead Gameplay Engineer to apply to this new project.

Bungie: the screenshot of the job announcement on the possible third-person action

The details are obviously very scarce, but in the text of the announcement, which is visible in the image above published by TheGamePost, there are some very interesting references to this new project.

Among the responsibilities of the new subject, in fact, we read “to build and maintain the interconnected gameplay systems, workflow and tools in the Bungie Tiger Engine”, as well as having “senior engineer-level skills in managing gameplay activities , bugs and workflows with the Tiger Engine”.

The definition of the mystery game appears later, in what appears to be a real promotional phrase: “Would you be happy to help build a whole new third-person action game, expanding the famous Bungie gameplay into a new genre?” This seems to be a direct reference to the structure of the new game in development, which apparently represents a major change for the development team.

On the other hand, Bungie is also looking for a Senior Engineer who can share the use of angine’s internal code across multiple projects, with an emphasis on applying it to different genres. The idea is that Bungie is therefore focusing on something new beyond Destiny, perhaps just a third-person action game, in addition to other titles.

The common basis will still remain the Tiger Engine, which in turn is built as a largely modified derivation of the Blam Engine, or the graphics engine on which the first chapters of Halo were built. In recent months, the possibility had surfaced that Bungie had plans to bring the Marathon series back to life, but there is no official information yet.