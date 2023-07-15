Currently Bungie had been having legal problems against one of the players of destiny 2, because he was harassing a video game administrator because he highlighted an art of someone from the African-American community. However, it seems that things have brightened for the company these days.

It is reported that they have won the case against this person and the sentence was delivered in absentia to the defendant Jesse James Comer, who did not appear in the superior court of the state of Washington. Subject was ordered to pay Bungie$489,435.52 in damages, costs and legal fees, with 12% post-judgment interest added for each year not fully paid.

The actions of Eat, gave the court multiple causes to award Bungie compensation for its treatment of its workers. They have inadvertently also had broader legal consequences by prompting the court to recognize a new piece of common law, known as tort.

By recognizing a new tort based on the Washington criminal statutes outlawing cyber and telephone harassment, the Court has created a path for those with the resources to identify stochastic terrorists and hold them accountable to do exactly that and recover their costs in court. pic.twitter.com/hh0r0tiegq —Kathryn Tewson (@KathrynTewson) July 12, 2023

So Eat ran a campaign deemed “stochastic terrorism and racism” against the employee of Bungie which began when the anonymous community manager highlighted the contributions of an African-American community member as part of the company’s “My Destiny 2 Story” initiative. After that, the harassment began towards this employee of Bungie.

Fortunately, this has reached its resolution and will mark a statute against harassment of developer employees.

Editor’s note: It will be necessary to see if the defendant does not go on the run in some way. You have to see how many intense there are in this type of video game, since it is not the first nor the last that has harassed developers.