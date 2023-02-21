Destiny developer Bungie has won a $4.4m lawsuit against cheat seller AimJunkies in arbitration.

The lawsuit has been ongoing since April 2021 when Bungie first filed suit. In November last year AimJunkies lost a bid to countersue Bungie for allegedly accessing its computers.

Now Bungie has won $4,396,222 in both damages and fees.

In further Destiny cheat news, Bungie has hit LaviCheats with a similar lawsuit.

Bungie is requesting $2,000 for each of the 2,790 downloads of the cheat software, totally $5.6m. With fees, the total lawsuit would be $6.7m.

Bansal’s, aka LeviCheats, unlawful actions are described as “flagrant and wilful” and “demonstrates a willingness to continue with his illegal activities”.

Further: “Bansal’s statements and actions since receiving notice of the Complaint in this action demonstrate that, absent a significant damage award, Bansal is unlikely to cease his unlawful actions.” He allegedly responded to a post on the LaviCheats website forum with “Bungie lawyers you can suck my nuts!”.

Bungie winning the AimJunkies lawsuit will surely set a precedent for this second lawsuit against LaviCheats.

Bungie is meanwhile gearing up for the launch of Destiny 2 expansion Lightfall, arriving next week on 28th February.

Tom was very impressed with the cinematic close to Season 19.